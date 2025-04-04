LSU Basketball's Cam Carter Scores 21 In NABC All-Star Game At Final Four

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball’s Cam Carter again showed off his talents Friday afternoon with a 21-point performance in the annual NABC All-Star Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, site of Saturday’s NCAA Final Four.

This came one evening after Carter finished a good third Thursday night in the 3-Point Shooting Contest, also in San Antonio.

Carter’s West team lost 100-91, but the Donaldsonville, Louisiana product was the co-high scorer in the game with his 21 points. Carter made 8-of-14 field goals, including 3-of-6 from distance and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Carter also had four rebounds and three assists in playing a game-high 24 minutes.

David Joplin, who played for Marquette, was the leading scorer for the winning East team also with 21.