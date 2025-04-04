Beach Goes 2-1 On Day One Of The Unconquered Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-1 on Friday with wins over No. 15 Florida Atlantic and South Florida in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to close out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 9:15 AM CT against No. 8 Texas and then against South Carolina at 11:45 AM CT. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend, April 11-12, for the final regular season tournament for the 2025 season.

‘Today was a long day with strong competition,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m proud of how we played as a team. There were plenty of distractions heading into today and the team did a really good job of blocking out the challenges off the court and playing really solid volleyball. We did what we needed to do today to keep moving forward and building our resume. Two more big matches tomorrow are waiting for us. I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond after a long, hot day today.’

LSU started out the day with a 4-1 win over South Florida. Due to South Florida not being eligible to compete for a national championship in 2025, the game is considered an exhibition match and does not count towards LSU’s record. Aubrey O’Gorman and Julia Sprecher got things started for the Sandy Tigs, winning Court 3; 21-14 and 21-11. Emily Meyer and Skylar Martin followed in their footsteps, winning Court 5 in dominant fashion; 21-15 and 21-13. Gabi Bailey and Parker Bracken clinched the match for the Tigers, winning Court 1; 21-19 and 21-16. Tatum Finlason and Kate Baker fell on Court 4; 15-21, 21-17 and 11-15, while Elle Evers and Camryn Chatellier finished out the match, winning Court 2; 17-21, 21-19, and 15-7.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs came out with an AVCA Top 20 win against No. 15 Florida Atlantic, 3-2. Finlason and Baker put up point number one for LSU dominating Court 4; 21-9 and 21-13. Evers and Chatellier fell on Court 2; 22-20 and 22-20, to even up the match at one point apiece. O’Gorman and Sprecher took the lead back for the Tigers, winning Court 3; 27-25 and 21-17. Meyer and Martin battled it out in three sets on Court 5 to clinch the match for the Sandy Tigs; 21-10, 19-21, and 15-12. Bailey and Bracken fell on Court 1; 22-20, 19-21 and 21-15, to give the FAU Owls their second point of the match.

For the final match of the day, LSU faced No. 5 FSU in an AVCA Top 10 matchup and fell just short against the Seminoles. Meyer and Martin took care of business to have LSU strike first, winning Court 5; 21-17 and 21-13. Evers and Chatellier fell on Court 2; 21-18 and 21-11, while Bailey and Bracken fell on Court 1; 21-12 and 21-15, to give FSU a 2-1 lead. O’Gorman and Sprecher battled on Court 3 to tie up the match at two points apiece; 21-18, 16-21, and 15-13. With the match coming down to Court 4; Finlason and Baker fought in three sets but ultimately fell short; 19-21, 21-19, and 10-15 .

LSU 4, SOUTH FLORIDA

Parker Bracken/Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Samantha Crosby/Aleksandra Stadnik (USF) 21-19, 21-16 Camryn Chatellier/Elle Evers (LSU) def. Isabella Almeida/Audrey Gauthier (USF) 17-21, 21-19, 15-7 Aubrey O’Gorman/Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Cornelia Crudu/Alyx Zapatka (USF) 21-14, 21-11 Morgan Anderson/Sasha Pasloski (USF) def. Kate Baker/Tatum Finlason (LSU) 21-15, 17-21, 15-11 Skylar Martin/Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Bailey Chin/Mia Scheepens (USF) 21-15, 21-13

LSU 3, FAU 2

Ashleigh Adams/Marketa Svozilova (FAU) def. Gabi Bailey/Parker Bracken (LSU) 20-22, 21-19, 15-12 Julie Honzovicova/Kate McLaughlin (FAU) def. Camryn Chatellier/Elle Evers (LSU) 22-20, 22-20 Aubrey O’Gorman/Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Mia Scanlon/Klaire VanDeusen (FAU) 27-25, 21-17 Kate Baker/Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Kendall Mignerey/Kate Stoughton (FAU) 21-9, 21-13 Skylar Martin/Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Sydney Schroder/Olivia Strandberg (FAU) 21-10, 19-21, 15-12

FSU 3, LSU 3