No. 1 Gymnastics Set For NCAA Regional Final, Competing for Program’s 15th Title

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The No. 1 nationally ranked and top-seeded LSU Gymnastics team is set to appear in their third straight NCAA Regional Final on Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. CT inside Rec Hall.

LSU will earn their 34th NCAA Championship appearance if they finish in the top two in Saturday’s meet. A top finish in the meet would also mean the Tigers would take home the program’s 15th NCAA Regional Championship Title.

The Tigers claimed their spot in the Sweet 16 after scoring a 198.100 in the second round on Thursday night, marking the program’s third highest score at a regional and their seventh score above 198 this year. LSU became just the second program to score a 198 or higher in fifth-straight meets and are also the only team in the country to hit the 198 mark through regional play thus far.

LSU’s score on Thursday topped the evening session, with No. 16 Arkansas coming in second with a 197.550 to advance to the next round of regionals. The top-seeded Tigers and 16th seeded Razorbacks will be joined by eight-seed Michigan State and nine-seed Kentucky in Saturday’s final after they finished in the top two of the afternoon session earlier in the day.

Michigan, Maryland, Ohio State and host Penn State finished in the bottom two of their respective sessions and did not advance to the next round in State College.

The top two teams in Saturday’s regional final between LSU, Arkansas, Michigan State and Kentucky will advance to the NCAA Championship Semifinal round in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 17.

No. 1 LSU will start the meet on bars and rotate in Olympic order to beam and floor before finishing on vault. The action will be available on ESPN+ with Alex Perlman and Kennedy Baker on the call.

Live stats and streaming for the meet can be found here.

