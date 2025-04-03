Track & Field Visiting California for Battle on the Beach Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team flew west to Long Beach, Calif., for the one-day Battle on the Beach hosted at the Jack Rose Track. The meet will not be broadcasted.

The Tigers will have 67 student-athletes (29 men, 38 women) competing this weekend at the Battle on the Beach. LSU will begin their action on Friday at 12:00 p.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw, running events will begin later in the day at 2:30 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.

Teams Competing at the Battle on the Beach

GCU, Long Beach, LSU, Oregon, USC

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 100 Meter

Last meet out Tima Godbless was only able to clock a time of 11.20 seconds with a strong tailwind of +5.6 m/s in a third-place finish. This week she will look to get a better start and hope to reach or surpass her personal-best time of 11.03 seconds from last season in a highly contested first heat of the 100 meter on Friday.

Men’s 200 Meter

Last weekend Jelani Watkins sent waves across the nation as he clocked a nation-leading time of 10.01 seconds in his 100m collegiate debut. This weekend the freshman will take on the 200 meter for the first time outdoors in hopes to outdo his indoor PR of 20.78 seconds from earlier this year. The NCAA final qualifier, Jaiden Reid, will also be contending in heat one of 200m alongside Watkins. Reid clocked a PR of 20.27 seconds at the SEC Indoor championships this season, moving high up on the LSU all-time performance list. Both Tigers have a chance to move their way onto the outdoor LSU PL, needing at least a time of 20.21 seconds.

Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay

The men’s team consisting of Jordan Turner, Jelani Watkins, Myles Thomas and Jaiden Reid clocked the No. 4 time in the nation of 38.81 seconds last weekend. The time of 38.81 seconds came in their first ever race together, and showed many areas of improvements that were possible. The Tigers will be shooting for the nation-leading time of 38.43 seconds that Kentucky set last week at the Texas Relays.

Women’s Pole Vault

In some terrible weather conditions, Johanna Duplantis was to make a huge leap in progression at the Battle on the Bayou. Duplantis cleared the height of 4.25 meters (13’ 11.25”), which is a major upgrade from the outdoor PR of 4.00 meters (13’ 1.5”) she had entering the season. She now sits at third in LSU outdoor history, needing 4.35 meters to reach second and 4.65 meters to tie for first.

