Men's Tennis Falls To No. 41 Arkansas, 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-14, 0-11 SEC) fell by a score of 4-0 to No. 41 Arkansas (16-11, 4-8 SEC) on Thursday in Fayetteville.

Although the Razorbacks claimed the opening point, the Tigers put up a fight on all three courts. At the No. 2 court, Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez were the first to walk off the court with a victory. The Tiger duo defeated Brendan Boland and Marino Jakic in a 7-5 match. Bozo Barun and Benni Emesz evened the playing field by taking down LSU’s Aleksi Lofman and Calin Stirbu by a narrow score of 7-6(3). Arkansas secured the doubles point after the No. 20 duo of Connor Smillie and Jakub Vrba took down Andrej Loncarevic and Sasa Markovic in a 7-6(5) battle on the No. 1 court.

Arkansas extended their lead to 2-0 on court one after No. 49 Lukas Palovic defeated No. 103 Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-1, 6-0.

At the No. 4 court, Benni Emesz faced Rudy Ceccon, with the Tiger falling in a 6-2, 6-2 match.

The match was clinched for the Razorbacks at the No. 2 singles court where Julien Penzlin faced Bozo Barun in three sets. Barun narrowly secured the first set by a score of 7-5. The second set went to the Tiger after only dropping two games, resulting in a score of 6-2. Barun came back to secure the third and final set by a score of 6-3 to conclude the match between the Tigers and the Razorbacks.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, April 5 against Oklahoma. Play will begin at noon CT at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

#41 Arkansas 4, LSU 0

Singles competition

#49 Lukas Palovic (ARKM) def. #103 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-1, 6-0 Bozo Barun (ARKM) def. #121 Julien Penzlin (LSU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 Jakub Vrba (ARKM) vs. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-7 (3-7), 5-6, unfinished Benni Emesz (ARKM) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-2, 6-2 Marino Jakic (ARKM) vs. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 4-6, 6-4, 2-4, unfinished Arthur Bellegy (ARKM) vs. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 4-6, 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

#20 Connor Smillie/Jakub Vrba (ARKM) def. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) 7-6 (7-5) Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Brendan Boland/Marino Jakic (ARKM) 7-5 Bozo Barun/Benni Emesz (ARKM) def. Aleksi Lofman/Calin Stirbu (LSU) 7-6 (7-3)

Match Notes:

LSU 10-14, 0-11

Arkansas 16-11, 4-8; National ranking #41

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,4,2)