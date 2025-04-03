LSU's Rocio Tejedo Wraps Up Her Play At Augusta National Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo wrapped up her second appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Thursday with the completion of the second round at the Champion’s Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Tejedo finished her 36 holes of competition at 2-over par 146 (72-74) to finish T40 in the field of 71 top women’s amateurs. Defending champion Lottie Woad of England and Kiara Romero of the USA are tied for first at 9-under par 135.

The top 30 players and ties will advance to Saturday’s final round of the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. For the first time in tournament history, the cut will be under par at 1-under 143.

Tejedo had one birdie in her round on Thursday on the par 3 sixth hole.

In her second appearance, Tejedo improved her scoring for 36 holes by nine shots from 2024.

She will join the entire field in getting to play the Augusta National course as well as the par 3 course on Friday as the competition takes a day off before the final round.

Tejedo will next be in action starting on April 14 when the Tiger golf team, ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings, will start play in the Southeastern Conference championships in Belleair, Florida at the Pelican Golf Club.