Beach Set Play Unconquered Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, FL. – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to play in Tallahassee, Florida, for the Unconquered Invitational, April 4-5. The Sandy Tigs will play No. 5 FSU, No. 8 Texas, No. 15 Florida Atlantic, South Carolina, and South Florida.

“I’m really excited for this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We haven’t played any teams from the East in a long time and haven’t played many conference opponents at all this year. It will be a great challenge.”

The Tigers will face South Florida on Friday at 9:15 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 15 Florida Atlantic at 1:00 PM CT and will finish off the day with an AVCA Top 10 matchup against No. 5 Florida State at 3:30 PM CT. LSU continues play on Saturday morning with another Top 10 matchup against No. 8 Texas at 9:15 AM CT and will round out the weekend facing South Carolina at 11:45 AM CT before heading back to Baton Rouge. This tournament is the last regular season road trip before heading back to Baton Rouge for the Battle on the Bayou to finish off the regular season.

The Tigers are coming off the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Sandy Tigs went 2-2, defeating No. 4 USC and No. 9 Long Beach State.