Tejedo Shoots Even-Par in Opening Round of Augusta National Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo had three birdies Wednesday at Champions Retreat in Evans, Georgia to post an even par round of 72 in the opening round of the sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Tejedo, in her second appearance in the ANWA, is in a tie for 30th place after 18 holes. The 71 players will play a second round on Thursday and then the top 30 and ties advance to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

The 6,450-yard layout for the first two rounds appeared to play much easier than it has played in past years after a half-inch of rain on Monday night.

Contestants have discussed also that a few holes have been made easier with trees missing because of Hurricane Helene back in September.

Megha Ganne of Stanford is the tournament leader by three shots after firing a clean card course record 9-under 63 which included seven birdies and one eagle.

It is the second straight year of low scores in the first round with 41 rounds of par or better. Last year, a then tournament record of 39 players shot par or better in the first round. Last year 11 rounds in the 60s were shot in the first round, about on par with this year’s 12.

Last year it took a score of 147 (+3) to make the cut after a second round in which the wind blew hard for most of the round. In 2023, the first year with no playoff to make the top 30, it took 146 (+2) to advance.

Tejedo was able to get much of her scoring done in the first part of her round with birdies on both front nine par 5s (the 485-yard third hole and the 525-yard ninth hole. The other birdie in her round came on the par 4, 385-yard 10th hole.

The 18-year-old hit 12-of-14 fairways in the competition Wednesday and 14-of-18 greens in regulation.

Tejedo will start on hole 10 Thursday in the second round at Champions Retreat at 7:58 a.m. CT. Golf Channel coverage of the second round will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT with Cara Banks, Morgan Pressel, Paige Mackenzie and Steve Burkowski on the call.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Champions Retreat Golf Club – Evans, Georgia

First Round Individual Top 30 (Par 72)

1 Megha Ganne, USA – 31-32 – 63 -9

2 Lottie Woad, ENG – 33-32 – 65 -7

T3 Kiara Romero, USA – 32-35 – 67 -5

T3 Farah O’Keefe, USA – 33-34 – 67 -5

T3 Amanda, Sambach, USA – 33-34 – 67 -5

T6 Meja Ortengren, SWE – 34-34 – 68 -4

T6 Minseo Jung, KOR – 36-32 – 68 -4

T6 Mackenzie Lee, USA – 31-37 – 68 -4

T6 Carla Bernat Escuder, ESP – 34-34 – 68 -4

T10 Paula Martin Sampedro, ESP – 35-34 – 69 -3

T10 Anna Davis, USA – 35-34 – 69 -3

T10 Andie Smith, USA – 34-35 – 69 -3

T13 Elise Lee, USA – 34-36 –70 -2

T13 Ella Galitsky, THA – 33-37 – 70 -2

T13 Caitlyn Macnab, RSA – 37-33 – 70 -2

T13 Kary Hollenbaugh, USA – 34-36 – 70 -2

T13 Andrea Revuelta, ESP – 36-34 – 70 -2

T13 Catherine Rao, USA – 35-35 – 70 -2

T13 Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, ESP – 35-35 – 70 -2

T13 Gianna Clemente, USA – 35-35 – 70 -2

T13 Sofia Cherif Essakali, MAR – 36-34 – 70 -2

T13 Emma McMyler, USA – 34-36 – 70 -2

T23 Catherine Park, USA – 36-35 – 71 -1

T23 Avery McCrery, USA – 34-37 – 71 -1

T23 Achiraya Sriwong, THA – 35-36 – 71 -1

T23 Lauren Nguyen, USA – 35-36 – 71 -1

T23 Jasmine Koo, USA – 34-37 – 71 -1

T23 Asterisk Talley, USA – 37-34 – 71 -1

T23 Mamika Shinchi, JPN – 37-34 – 71 -1

T30 Macy Pate, USA – 37-35 – 72 E

T30 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, ESP – 36-36 – 72 E

T30 Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, THA – 37-35 – 72 E

T30 Emma Kaisa Bunch, DEN – 36-36 – 72 E

T30 Casey Weidenfeld, USA – 37-35 – 72 E

T30 Beth Coulter, IRE – 37-35 – 72 E

T30 Carolina Melgrati, ITA – 37-35 – 72 E

T30 Rocio Tejedo, ESP – 34-38 – 72 E

T30 Kelly XU, USA – 35-37 – 72 E

T30 Shiyuan Zhou, CHN – 35-37 – 72 E

T30 Louise Rydqvist, SWE – 36-36 – 72 E

T30 Nora Sundberg, SWE – 36-36 – 72 E