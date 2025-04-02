LSU Men's Golf Team Up Two Spots To No. 4 in NCAA Performance Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team continues its move up the NCAA performance rankings, jumping two more spots to fourth in the Scoreboard by Clippd rankings announced on Wednesday.

The Tigers, coming off back-to-back wins at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette and against a very strong field at the Pauma Valley Invitational in California, now have four wins on the season and a total of five top 3s heading into the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida which begins on Sunday at the Calusa Pines Golf Club.

SEC teams hold the first four spots in the rankings with Texas at No. 1, Auburn at 2, Ole Miss at three with LSU in fourth, just 0.62 ranking points behind the Rebels. Oklahoma State is right behind LSU in fifth.

Senior Algot Kleen also moved up one spot to No. 5 in the NCAA individual rankings after a second-place performance at Puma Valley. Kleen is now ninth in the PGA Tour University rankings and is up his best mark in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at No. 25.

Freshman Arni Sveinsson is ranked 12th in the Scoreboard performance rankings and he is also at his top mark in the WAGR at No. 36.

Lafayette sophomore Jay Mendell, who was third in the Pauma Valley event, continued his move inside the top 100 in the Scoreboard rankings, moving to No. 85.