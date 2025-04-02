Gallery: Baseball vs Mississippi State

USA Baseball released the midseason watch list Thursday, continuing the process of identifying the best amateur baseball player in the country for the 2025 season. The list features 45 of the nation’s top athletes from college and high school baseball.
LSU’s 27-3 overall record is its best through 30 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 28-2 mark through 30 games … LSU’s 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record. The Tigers enter the Oklahoma series riding a five-game win streak.