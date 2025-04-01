Week Eight National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU falls to No. 5 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also moved to No. 5 in the Softball America Poll and No. 7 in the D1Softball Poll.

Last week, LSU split four games, beginning with an 11-4 win at UL Lafayette and then fell in a three-game series to No. 10 South Carolina, 2-1 at Tiger Park. The Tigers batted .286 on the week behind 30 hits, including four home runs, and had a 2.85 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 27.0 innings.

LSU travels to Lake Charles, La., for a 6 p.m. CT midweek game against McNeese at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond before playing in its fourth consecutive Top 25 series when No. 23/24 Alabama comes to Tiger Park on April 4-6.

