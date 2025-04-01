Rocio Tejedo Tees Off Wednesday In Augusta National Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman golfer Rocio Tejedo begins play Wednesday for the second straight year in the Augusta Women’s National Amateur at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

The 27-hole golf club located on the edge of Augusta, Georgia hosts the first two rounds of the tournament and the 72 players will play 18 holes Wednesday and Thursday on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat. The Island nine is an Arnold Palmer design, while the Bluff nine was designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The top 30 players and ties will advance to a final round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. All participants will get to play the famed course on Friday.

Rocio in her first appearance last year before coming to LSU, failed to make the top 30 cut. She joins her older sister, former LSU golfer, Carla Tejedo, as LSU players who have competed in the ANWA, along with Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad. Lindblad finished in the top three on three difference occasions in her four starts in the event.

The 18-year-old Rocio Tejedo, from Castellon de la Plana, Spain, has five top-five finishes this season, including a second in the Puerto Rico Classic in February, a third in the East Lake Cup in October and a fourth place in the Betsy Rawls event last month in Austin.

Last summer, she reached the round of 16 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur and in 2023 won five World Amateur Golf Ranking events, reached the quarterfinals of the R&A Girls Amateur in England and was a member of the winning European teams in both the Junior Solheim Cup in Spain and the Junior Ryder Cup in Italy.

She is ranked No. 13 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd performance rankings and is No. 30 in the WAGR.

A total of 23 different countries and territories are represented in the 2025 field. Tejedo’s home country of Spain leads the international contingent with six players.

The course will play at 6,450 yards at Champions Retreat and par 72 with both nines ending with tricky par 5s that can finish a round with a highlight or some difficulties.

Competition Wednesday and Thursday begins at 7 a.m. CT and Tejedo will be off the first tee in the seventh group at 8:08 a.m. CT with Kelly Xu, of California, who is a junior at Stanford and a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt finalist at Augusta National. The third member of the group will be Achiraya Sriwong, a 16-year-old from Thailand, winner of five WAGR events in 2024.

The temperatures will be some of the warmest in the run of the tournament with temperatures approaching 90 degrees by the end of the week. There is a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon on Wednesday but only 25 percent for the second round.

The first two rounds Wednesday and Thursday will be broadcast on The Golf Channel beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT. The final round will be broadcast on NBC Sports and Peacock beginning at 11 a.m. CT. Golf Channel will have “Live From …” coverage on both Friday afternoon (12:30-2:30 p.m.) and Saturday morning (9-11 a.m.).