Men and Women Ranked Top 25 in First Edition of Outdoor USTFCCCA TFRI
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the first edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2025 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU men open the season at No. 15, while the women open at No. 17 in the nation.
LSU has a total of five individuals and two relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Jelani Watkins | 100m | 10.01
No. 2 | Ella Onojuvwevwo| 400m |51.01
No. 4 | Turner, Watkins, Thomas, Reid| 4×100 | 38.81
No. 5 | Jaiden Reid| 100m | 10.13
No. 5 | Michaela Rose | 1500m | 4:13.41
No. 6 | Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless| 4×100 | 43.53
No. 6 | Kam Franklin | HJ | 2.17m
2025 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 15 | April 2
LSU Women | No. 17 | April 2
