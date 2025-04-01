Beach Volleyball Week Six Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. XX in the AVCA Week six poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 95 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going 2-2 with a win over No. 4 USC and No. 9 Long Beach State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road for the final regular season road trip to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 8 Texas, No. 15 FAU and South Florida. The LSU vs. Texas match will mark the first ever meeting between the two programs.
April 1, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|TCU [25]
|575
|15-3
|2
|2
|UCLA [4]
|555
|22-2
|1
|3
|Loyola Marymount
|522
|24-2
|3
|4
|Stanford
|488
|16-6
|5
|5
|Florida State
|436
|20-5
|7
|6
|Cal Poly
|432
|16-2
|6
|7
|USC
|414
|16-6
|4
|8
|Texas
|366
|17-8
|8
|9
|California
|338
|14-6
|10
|10
|LSU
|335
|17-8
|11
|11
|Long Beach State
|301
|15-9
|9
|12
|Arizona State
|263
|14-8
|12
|13
|Grand Canyon
|237
|17-6
|13
|14
|Stetson
|194
|18-6
|14
|15
|Florida Atlantic
|162
|12-8
|15
|16
|North Florida
|142
|17-1
|16
|17
|Hawai‘i
|109
|10-12
|17
|18
|Georgia State
|84
|12-13
|18
|19
|Washington
|57
|11-9
|19
|20
|FIU
|32
|9-14
|20
Others receiving votes: Tulane (22), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10), FGCU (7), Concordia (3), Boise State (3), UAB (1), Pepperdine (1), and Arizona (1).
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: April 8