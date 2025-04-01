Beach Volleyball Week Six Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. XX in the AVCA Week six poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 95 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going 2-2 with a win over No. 4 USC and No. 9 Long Beach State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road for the final regular season road trip to Tallahassee, Florida for the Unconquered Invitational. LSU will face No. 5 FSU, No. 8 Texas, No. 15 FAU and South Florida. The LSU vs. Texas match will mark the first ever meeting between the two programs.

April 1, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 TCU [25] 575 15-3 2 2 UCLA [4] 555 22-2 1 3 Loyola Marymount 522 24-2 3 4 Stanford 488 16-6 5 5 Florida State 436 20-5 7 6 Cal Poly 432 16-2 6 7 USC 414 16-6 4 8 Texas 366 17-8 8 9 California 338 14-6 10 10 LSU 335 17-8 11 11 Long Beach State 301 15-9 9 12 Arizona State 263 14-8 12 13 Grand Canyon 237 17-6 13 14 Stetson 194 18-6 14 15 Florida Atlantic 162 12-8 15 16 North Florida 142 17-1 16 17 Hawai‘i 109 10-12 17 18 Georgia State 84 12-13 18 19 Washington 57 11-9 19 20 FIU 32 9-14 20