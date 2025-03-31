Seven Tigers Earn CSCAA All-American Status

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven athletes from the LSU men’s swimming and diving team that attended the 2025 NCAA Championships have earned CSCAA All-American status for finishing in the top-16 of their respective events last week inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

The seven Tigers who earned All-American status included Griffin Curtis (200-free relay, 400-medley relay), Andrew Garon (200-free relay), Stepan Goncharov (200-free relay, 400-medley relay), Jere Hribar (50-free, 100-free, 200-free relay, 400-medley relay), Jovan Lekic (500-free), Mitch Mason (400-medley relay), and Carson Paul (3M, Platform).

Hribar was named to the first-team for his top-8 finish in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 41.20. Lekic was also placed on the first-team after claiming eighth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:10.55. His prelim time of 4:08.55 crushed the school record, and was the 15th fastest time in history.

This season at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center, LSU had 11 competitors battle for national titles. Hribar’s four total All-America honors pushed his career total to five, while Lekic’s first-team All-American honor marks the first during his time at LSU. Every other Tiger swimmer was named a CSCAA All-American for the first time.

Paul’s two distinctions this season make it five total in his collegiate career.