BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU softball team begins the month of April with a 6 p.m. CT bout against McNeese on Tuesday, April 1, at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, La.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Tom Hoefer on the call. Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Softball.

LSU (31-4) has dropped three of its last five games and is looking to bounce back from a 2-1 series loss to No. 10/11 South Carolina at Tiger Park.

The Tigers lead McNeese (23-15) in the all-time series 54-13, including an 18-6 mark when playing on the road in Lake Charles. LSU has won 15 of the last 16 games against the Cowgirls and is currently on a two-game winning streak.

LSU is batting .359 on the season and ranks No. 2 in the NCAA with a .472 on-base percentage. In the circle, its 1.99 ERA is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 in the country. The Tigers have held opposing batters to a .197 average and have 226 strikeouts this season.

Eight LSU starters bat over .330, and four average is over .420. Infielder Danieca Coffey leads the team with a .474 batting average and ranks No. 4 in the NCAA with a .606 on-base percentage behind 46 hits and an SEC-high 37 walks. The Smash Sisters, comprised of catcher Maci Bergeron (.436 avg.) and infielder Tori Edwards (.426 avg.), has accounted for 20 of the club’s 29 home runs this season. Edwards has a team-high 12 homers and 49 RBI with a .871 slugging percentage, while Bergeron has 41 hits, including eight home runs, and has 30 walks, leading to a .512 on-base percentage (No. 5 in the SEC)

Pitcher Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 14-2 record and has a 2.06 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 91.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (9-2) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 105 strikeouts and has turned in five games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She also has the lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .146.

