at McNeese

McNeese topped Incarnate Word in a three-game series last weekend in San Antonio, Texas, and returns home, where they have a 15-2 record this season. The Cowgirls have a .304 batting average with 299 hits, have scored 194 runs, and have 179 RBI, all ranking No. 2 in the Southland Conference. McNeese has a 3.72 ERA behind 101 strikeouts in 246.1 innings in the circle.

The Cowgirls have six players batting over .300, led by utility players Kassidy Chance (.398) and Samantha Mundine (.374), who both have 43 hits. Infielder Jada Muñoz has a team-best 21 extra-base hits, including nine home runs, and has 24 RBI.

Pitcher Maddie Taylor has a 9-6 record with a 3.99 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 79.0 innings. Pitcher Ryann Schexnayder (4-1) follows with 35 strikeouts and has a 3.34 ERA in 67.0 innings.