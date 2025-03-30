No. 6 LSU Sweeps Missouri, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6 LSU delivered a quality performance on Sunday, shutting out Missouri 4-0 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU improves to 18-4 overall and 8-3 in league play, while Missouri drops to 11-10 and 2-9 in the conference.

“I was very pleased with our performance today, said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “It was unfortunate that Missouri was unable to play the full six players in singles, but I was proud of how our girls competed. Head Coach Bianca Turati played for me at Texas, and I believe she is doing as good of a coaching job as anybody in our conference. So, we wish them all the health and success in the world moving forward. We certainly will take the win, and I thought we did a lot of things well. Now, the ladies need to continue in that spirit after a day off with practices and then turn our attention to the last regular season homestands over Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

Kayla Cross and Kinaa Graham teamed for the first time this season against Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar on Court No. 2. The newest LSU pairing left no doubt in the opening doubles match, sweeping Bashir and Lazar 6-0.

Tilwith Di Girolami and Gaby Rivera competed over Sarah Hartel and Gian Octa on the third court. Much like the first doubles match of the day, Di Girolami and Rivera earned their first win of the season as a pair in a 6-0 sweep over Hartel and Octa, gifting LSU the doubles point.

Singles play began with LSU taking a 2-0 lead, thanks to a forfeit by Missouri on Court 6.

Riding the momentum from her doubles showing, Di Girolami took on Lazar on Court No. 2. The freshman wasted no time and delivered a 6-0 sweep in the opening set. She carried that energy into the second, quickly gaining a 4-0 lead. Lazar took a game, but the Belgian native sealed the set 6-1, extending LSU’s lead to 3-0.

Looking to clinch the match, Erickson opened with a 3-0 lead, then extended to 4-1 over Hartel. Missouri attempted to rally, but the sophomore denied Hartel to take the set 6-2. In the second, Erickson earned another 3-0 lead. Though Hartel took a game, the Texas native captured the final three to win the set 6-1, clinching the 4-0 result for LSU.

LSU is back in action with their final two home matches of the season, firstly against Arkansas on Friday, Apr. 4 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Two days later, the Tigers battle Oklahoma on Sunday, Apr. 6, at 11:00 a.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge.

LSU vs. Missouri

March 30, 2025

LSU Tennis Complex

No. 6 LSU 4, Missouri 0

Singles

1. #50 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Lailaa Bashir (MIZ) 7-5, 1-0, DNF

2. #102 Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) def. Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 6-0, 6-1

3. Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Korina Roso (MIZ) 4-6, 2-1, DNF

4. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-2, 4-1, DNF

5. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Sarah Hartel (MIZ) 6-2, 6-1

6. Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ), by forfeit

Doubles

1. Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi/Korina Roso (MIZ) 2-2, DNF

2. Kayla Cross/Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Lailaa Bashir/Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 6-0

3. Tilwith Di Girolami/Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Sarah Hartel/Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-0