Tigers Continue Strong Under-Par Play at Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11 LSU women’s golf team continued to play well through an elongated day of college golf Saturday at the Clemson Invitational at the Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

The teams played the scheduled second round and the first nine holes of Sunday’s third and final round in an attempt to finish the tournament with a forecast that calls for a 90 percent chance of rain.

The Tigers, fifth after round one with an 8-under score of 280, followed up with 6-under 282 in the second round on Saturday. Through nine holes of the final round, which basically covered the middle of the majority of the front nine and the first couple holes on the final nine in the shotgun start, the Tigers were playing well with only two counting bogeys and an 8-under total.

Through 45 holes, Ohio State is the team leader at 35-under par with Arkansas, -12 through the final nine holes, at 27-under in second. Tennessee is in third at 23-under par, one shot ahead of LSU in fourth place at 22-under. SMU is five shots back at 17-under in fifth.

LSU junior Taylor Riley continues to have one of her best performances of the year, following up her 3-under 69 on Friday with another 69 in the 18-hole round on Saturday. Riley had five birdies in her round. In the first nine holes of the final round, Riley is 2-under par with three birdies.

Riley, who will pick up on the 11th hole with two back-nine par 5s still to play, is in a group tied for fifth place at 8-under par. She is four shots behind leader Katy Hollenbaugh of Ohio State at 12-under par. Hollenbaugh has posted rounds of 68-68 and is 4-under on her first nine holes of the final round.

LSU’s 8-under in the final round is consistent as all four counting players at the moment through nine holes are at 2-under par. Riley, Aine Donegan, Else Svensson and Rocio Tejedo. And, Josefin Widal is at even par.

Individual player Edit Hertzman is 4-under through her nine holes with three birdies and an eagle three on the par 5, fifth hole, her last of the day.

Donegan and Elsa Svensson, the two Tiger seniors are both at 4-under for the tournament and in a tie for 19th place.

In the full 18-holes of round two, Riley with her second 69 had five birdies with Widal shooting 2-under 70 with four birdies, Svensson 71 and Donegan 72.

Through the middle of the third round, LSU is tied for best in par 3 scoring at 3-under par with Ohio State and third in par 4 scoring at 7-under par.

LSU has posted 46 birdies and is tied for second in pars. LSU has the second fewest bogeys in the tournament field.

The final round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. CT with live scoring at Scoreboard by Clippd and the Clemson Invitational tab.

Clemson Invitational

Sunset, South Carolina – The Reserve at Lake Keowee

Team 45 Hole Results (288-576-third round just relation to par total)

1 No. 24 Ohio State – 275-272- -6 – 35 under par

2 No. 2 Arkansas – 289-282 – -12 – 27 under par

3 No. 32 Tennessee – 278-282- -7 – 23 under par

4 No. 11 LSU – 280-282- -8 – 22 under par

5 No. 33 SMU – 276-282- +1 – 17 under par

6 Louisville – 285-281- -3 – 13 under par

7 No. 15 Ole Miss – 294-282- -9 – 9 under par

8 Miami – 288-284- E – 4 under par

9 No. 38 Clemson – 296-283- -6 – 3 under par

10 No. 23 Michigan State – 295-288- -7 – Even par

11 Maryland – 291-286- +1 – 2 over par

12 Harvard – 301-286- -8 – 3 over par

T13 Penn St. – 303-288- -1 – 14 over par

T13 UNCW – 298-295- -3 — 14 over par

15 Nebraska – 304-299- -1 – 26 over par

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144-3rd round and total relative to par)

1 Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State – 68-68- -4 – 12 under par

2 Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss – 69-67- -3 – 11 under par

T3 Vanessa Zhang, Harvard – 71-69- -5 – 9 under par

T3 Kendall Todd, Arkansas – 71-69- -5 – 9 under par

T5 Emily Odwin, SMU – 68-70- -2 – 8 under par

T5 Marina Joyce-Moreno, Ohio State – 69-69- -2 – 8 under par

T5 Taylor Riley, LSU – 69-69- -2 – 8 under par

T5 Jiratchaya Jiratthitinun, Penn State – 72-66- -2 – 8 under par

LSU Scores

T5 Taylor Riley – 69-69- -2 – 8 under par

T19 Aine Donegan – 70-72- -2 – 4 under par

T19 Elsa Svensson – 71-71- -2 — 4 under par

T30 Rocio Tejedo – 70-74- -2 – 2 under par

T37 Josefin Widal – 74-70- E – Even Par

T64 Edit Hertzman – 79-76- -4 – 7 over par