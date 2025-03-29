Paul, 400-Medley Relay Collect All-America Honors On Day 3 of NCAAs

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – LSU diver Carson Paul and the men’s swimming 400-yard medley relay team closed out the third day of the 2025 NCAA Championships by garnering All-American status for placing in the top-16 Friday inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

Paul, who competed on the three-meter springboard at the national meet, is coming off an SEC Championship in the same event. He finished in 15th place at NCAAs with a final score of 315.10.

Paul is scheduled to dive in the platform event Saturday.

In the 400-yard medley relay, the relay team of Stepan Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Griffin Curtis, and Jere Hribar earned the second All-American finish in a relay. The squad placed 14th with a time of 3:03.30, which is a school record.

LSU, which also scored in the 200-yard freestyle relay Thursday night, put up points in a relay for the first time since 2009.

In the preliminary session, LSU had competitors in four of the six possible events. To open the day, Jovan Lekic swam in the 200-yard freestyle and placed 34th in the event with a time of 1:33.44. For the 100-yard breaststroke, Mason claimed 23rd place with a time of 51.78. Goncharov touched the wall to finish 28th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 45.67.

Joining Paul on the three-meter was Zayne Danielewicz finished in 38th place with a final score of 298.35.

The Tigers have 11 athletes attending the meet, hoping to hoist a national championship trophy. The athletes include individual qualifiers Nikola Simic, Mason, Hribar, Lekic, and Goncharov. The relay-only swimmers consist of Silas Beth, Pawel Uryniuk, Curtis, and Andrew Garon. Divers competing for LSU include Paul and Danielewicz.

On the diving side, Paul and Danielewicz came out of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by qualifying for the national meet. Paul will dive on the three-meter springboard and platform, while Danielewicz will compete on the three-meter. A full list of participants and their events are listed below.



This season’s NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The final day, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Nikola Simic (1650-free), Jere Hribar (100-free), Stepan Goncharov (100-free), Mitch Mason (200-breast), Carson Paul (Platform)

ORDER OF EVENTS

Saturday, March 29

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay