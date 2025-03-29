LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

LSU-South Carolina Softball Series Update

+0
LSU-South Carolina Softball Series Update

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s game versus South Carolina has been postponed.

LSU and South Carolina will play a doubleheader Sunday, March 30, beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will start no earlier than 4 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

Related Stories

Gallery: Teal Walk

Gallery: Teal Walk

No. 3 LSU Run-Rules No. 10 South Carolina, 11-3 Behind Offensive Foray

No. 3 LSU Run-Rules No. 10 South Carolina, 11-3 Behind Offensive Foray

LSU picked up its 11th Top 25 win and second Top 10 victory this season.
A Top 10 Showdown at Tiger Park is Set Between No. 3 LSU, No. 10 South Carolina

A Top 10 Showdown at Tiger Park is Set Between No. 3 LSU, No. 10 South Carolina

LSU will compete in its third consecutive Top 25 series in SEC play.