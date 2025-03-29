LSU-South Carolina Softball Series Update

BATON ROUGE, La. – Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s game versus South Carolina has been postponed.

LSU and South Carolina will play a doubleheader Sunday, March 30, beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will start no earlier than 4 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

