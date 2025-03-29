LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball Sweet Sixteen vs NC State NCAA Tournament

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball Sweet Sixteen vs NC State NCAA Tournament
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Aalyah Del Rosario, Izzy Besselman, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Wes Moore | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith, Aneesah Morrow, Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Jada Richard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams, Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard, Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa, Aneesah Morrow, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten

Related Stories

LSU Defeats NC State, 80-73; Advances to Elite Eight

LSU Defeats NC State, 80-73; Advances to Elite Eight

No. 3 LSU Meets No. 2 NC State Friday In Sweet 16

No. 3 LSU Meets No. 2 NC State Friday In Sweet 16

LSU’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 Press Conference

LSU’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 Press Conference