No. 3 LSU Run-Rules No. 10 South Carolina, 11-3 Behind Offensive Foray

BATON ROUGE, La. – After a one-hour weather delay, third-ranked LSU put on a show with four runs in the first and second innings, highlighted by home runs by catcher Maci Bergeron and infielder Tori Edwards, leading to an 11-3 five-inning win against No. 10/11 South Carolina in the series opener on Friday night at Tiger Park.

For the 14th time this season, LSU (31-2, 6-1 SEC) scored double-digit runs, logging its 14th run-rule victory and second in SEC play. South Carolina’s record fell to 25-7 overall and 2-5 in conference games with the series-opening loss. The Tigers outhit the Gamecocks 9-5.

“The offense set a good tone,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I think they found a lot of good ways to get on base and drew a lot of walks. That helps you get the crooked number innings. The offense was definitely the star of the show tonight.”

Infielders Danieca Coffey (2-for-3), Edwards (2-for-2) and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey (2-for-3) led the Tigers offensively. Edwards smacked her third grand slam of the season and had a team-best five RBI. Edwards joins Shemiah Sanchez (2019) as the only two players in program history to have three grand slams in a single season. Edward’s fellow smash sister, Bergeron, hit her eighth homer of the season, scored three runs and had three RBI in the win.

Coffey registered her team-high 14th multi-hit game this season, scored three runs and drove in one run. Redoutey, who had two RBI, turned in her 35th career multi-hit and 30th career multi-RBI games.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon improved to 14-1 in the circle after pitching four scoreless innings and ended the game with four strikeouts and allowed five hits, three runs and one walk in 5.0 innings. Despite a rocky fifth inning where she gave up three runs on three hits, Berzon only allowed two base runners in the first 14 batters she faced in the first through fourth innings. Berzon and the defense retired the Gamecocks in order in the first and fourth frames, highlighted by two strikeouts in the fourth alone.

“Sydney [Berzon] was awesome tonight,” said Coach Torina. “We probably got a little ahead of us at the end trying to finish the game, but overall, I thought she was awesome tonight. I saw a lot of good things she’s been working on for a good bit.”

South Carolina’s starting pitcher Nealy Lamb (6-2) received the loss. She recorded one out – a strikeout – and surrendered four runs on three hits and two walks.

The Tigers got to work quickly, retiring the Gamecocks in order in the top of the first inning, and put up four runs in the bottom half inning thanks to Bergeron’s three-run shot over the left-center wall, and Redoutey’s run-scoring triple, her second of the season.

After batting a round in the first, LSU continued to pass the bat in the second. Coffey walked, outfielder Jalia Lassiter singled through the left side, and Bergeron loaded the bags with a walk. Edwards stepped into the batter’s box and launched her third grand slam of the season to put LSU ahead 8-0.

LSU bumped its lead to 11-0 through three innings with RBI singles by Coffey, Edwards and Redoutey.

Up Next

Game two of the LSU-South Carolina series will be at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Saturday morning will be the 12th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk. Due to forecasted inclement weather, the walk has moved inside Tiger Stadium. Willing participants can register at Gate 30, which will open at 8:00 a.m. CT. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT prior to the walk. The SEC softball community will unite with all 15 teams wearing Teal for the “All for Alex” campaign on Saturday, honoring the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox.

