Johanna Duplantis Vaults to No. 3 in LSU History at Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team finished day one of the Battle on the Bayou at home on Friday, hosted at the Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium.

One of the biggest moments of the day for the Tigers came early before the weather took a turn for the worst. Duplantis reached a new personal best in pole vault, regardless of indoor or outdoor, with a clearance of 4.25 meters (13’ 11.25”). She had a clean slate heading into the next height of 4.40 meters (14’ 5.25”), but was unable to improve on the day after three attempts at it. Her clearance of 4.25m moves her from fourth to third in LSU performance-list history, previously holding an outdoor PR of 4.05 meters from last week’s Lurline Hamilton Invitational. The clearance puts her at second in the SEC and seventh in the nation early on in the 2025 outdoor season.

The next LSU record-book rewriting moment came in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase as both Emerald Kehr and Ahry Comer reached the top 10. Kehr was the top finisher in the event for the Tigers finishing fourth overall with a time of 10:55.89, which puts her at No. 8 in LSU PL history. The freshman Comer finished sixth overall in her outdoor debut with a time of 11:01.80, which ranks her No. 9 in LSU PL history.

Moving on to the women’s 5000 meter, freshman Edna Chepkemoi finished with silver and a time of 16:27.39. Her time puts her at No. 4 in LSU PL history and was well under the previous meet record 17:05.54. Close behind her with bronze was Ella Chesnut and a time of 16:28.81, also well under the previous meet record.

Michaela Rose won the 1500m with a time of 4:13.41.

Taylor Tarpley ran a PR of 4:38.81 in the 1500m.

Carly Nicholson ran a PR of 4:44.49 in the 1500m.

Emedy Kiplimo ran the No. 10 1500m time in LSU PL history of 3:44.18.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 3:52.32 in the 1500m.

Casey Goetschel won the 5000m with a time of 14:29.39.

