Track & Field Hosting Loaded Field at the Two-Day Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field are hosting a loaded field of teams this weekend on Friday and Saturday at the Battle on the Bayou at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

The Tigers will have 70 student-athletes (29 men, 41 women) competing this weekend at the Battle on the Bayou. LSU will begin their action on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw, running events will begin later in the day at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday the Tigers will begin the day at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s discus throw, and start the running with the women’s 4×100-meter relay at 11:35 a.m. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

This weekend’s weather forecast for Friday and Saturday is looking rainy with a possible chance of thunderstorms. We encourage fans to bring rain coats and umbrellas to the meet as the chances of undesirable weather will increase as Friday and Saturday go on.

Teams Competing at the Battle on the Bayou

Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, ULL, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Southern California, Texas A&M

What to Watch for this Weekend

Men’s 100 Meter

The two fastest 60-meter sprinters for the Tigers during the indoor season, Jaiden Reid and Jelani Watkins, will be making their debuts in the 100 meter on Saturday. Reid finished the indoor season with a personal-best time of 6.56 seconds in the 60m, while Watkins clocked 6.63 seconds, both rank top-10 in LSU performance-list history. Reid and Watkins are both primed to crack the LSU top-10 list in the 100m this season and could do it as soon as they make their season debut Saturday. The magic time to run is 10.12 seconds, held by three former Tigers in Brandon Hicklin, Jaron Flournoy and Aaron Ernest.

Women’s 100 Meter

After a frustrating end to the 2025 indoor season, sophomore Tima Godbless will be looking to start her revenge tour in the 100m on Saturday. As a freshman she was the first to earn three First Team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor meet since Sha’Carri Richardson did it in 2019. This past season she finished with a personal-best time of 11.03 seconds, just .01 off of the LSU top-10 list which is held by Symone Mason. In her heat she will square off against two Tiger Olympian training members in Thelma Davies and Rosemary Chukwuma, making this debut an exciting one to watch.

Women’s 200 Meter

Another women’s sprints event to watch will be the women’s 200 meter. Godbless is also scheduled to be in this event, clocking a PR of 22.56 seconds last season to earn her path to the Olympics. Davies will face off against Godbless in heat one, clocking a PR of 22.17 seconds last season that ranked her third in LSU history. Two more names to watch for in the open 200 meter will be Ella Onojuvwevwo and Aniyah Bigam. Onojuvwevwo is fresh off of a stellar indoor season where she was able to reach new heights in the 200m, while sophomore Aniyah Bigam returns this season as an All-American in the 200m after last year’s performance in her preferred event.

Women’s 1500 Meter

Two of the top-1500-meter runners in LSU history, Lorena Rangel Batres and Michaela Rose, will battle it out on Friday. Rangel Batres is now on to her professional career, having closed out her collegiate chapter during the indoor season. The Mexico native holds the LSU record of 4:09.06 from this past season, while Rose last clocked her PR of 4:11.98 in 2023. The two of them will likely be the favorites, but freshman Yuya Sawada will look to shake things up in her second meet of the season. The freshman holds a lifetime best of 4:12.87, which she clocked at the 2022 World Athletics’ U20 Championships.

Women’s 5000 Meter

Fresh off of her freshman indoor season, Edna Chepkemoi is looking to break more records as she heads outdoors. Chepkemoi clocked an LSU record of 15:39.43 in her first ever 5000 meter with the Tigers to earn bronze at the SEC Indoor Championships. She will be the heavy favorite in the field Friday night, and will look to improve the current LSU outdoor record of 15:44.41 held by Laura Carleton. Ella Chesnut will look to be side-by-side with the freshman Kenyan, and will hope to improve her PR of 16:11.49 and possibly dip under the 16-minute mark for the first time in her career.

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

Junior Jahiem Stern will be making his debut in the 110-meter hurdles this Saturday. Stern just finished his indoor season as a First Team All-American in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 7.55 seconds that ranks him second in LSU history. He returns outdoors as the fifth fastest in LSU history over the 110h, and is joined by his fellow teammate Matthew Sophia who ranks fourth in LSU history. Not only will those two Tigers be in heat one, but former Tiger Eric Edwards Jr. will once again race the event this weekend alongside them.

Women’s Long Jump

Junior Machaeda Linton enters outdoors after making leaps and bounds in both the long and triple jump events. Indoors she leaped to an all-season best of 6.63 meters (21’ 9”) at the Razorback Invitational that ranked her fourth in LSU PL history. The current nation lead is set at 6.51 meters (21’ 4.25”), which she surely is capable of in her first meet of the outdoor season.

Men’s High Jump

The men’s high jump room is one to be excited about heading outdoors. Sophomore Justine Jimoh is fresh off of recording a PR and finishing third at the SEC Indoor Championships with a clearance of 2.19 meters (7’ 2.25”). Jimoh will be joined by Isaac Onuoha, Kam Franklin and Kuda Chadenga who are all capable of breaking out this season. Chadenga holds the highest PR of four jumpers, reaching a clearance of 2.26 meters (7’ 5”) indoors in 2023.

Women’s Discus Throw

A Tiger making her first appearance in the purple and gold this weekend will be Princesse Hyman in the women’s discus throw. Hyman was the No. 3 European U20 discus thrower and No. 11 U20 discus thrower in the world before arriving in Baton Rouge. Her personal best comes in at 55.06 meters (180’ 7.75”) in the event, and she could very well finish her first meet on the top-five all-time list for the Tigers.

Men’s Javelin Throw

Making his debut in the purple and gold on Friday will be freshman Paul Catalanatto Jr. in his hometown of Baton Rouge. Catalanatto holds a personal-best toss of 71.35 meters (234’ 1”), which made him the No. 1 ranked thrower in the country and the Louisiana high school record holder before arriving on campus. He is another student-athlete to watch that could crack the LSU PL in his very first meet.

Women’s Javelin Throw

On the women’s side of javelin throw, First Team All-American Trinity Spooner will make her debut alongside her fellow teammate Alexis Guillory. Spooner finished seventh in the nation this past season and currently ranks second in LSU history with her PR of 55.24 meters (181’ 3”) from the 2024 season. Guillory enters the meet ranked seventh in LSU history with a toss of 50.21 meters (164’ 9”) from last season also. A mark to watch for this season will be Rebekah Wales’ LSU record of 58.22 meters (191’ 0”) from 2017.

