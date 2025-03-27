Men's Tennis Falls to No. 29 Florida, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-13, 0-10 SEC) fell to No. 29 Florida (12-7, 7-3 SEC) on Thursday by a score of 5-2.

The Gators claimed the opening point at doubles courts two and three. Adhithya Ganesan and Jeremy Jin defeated Julien Penzlin and Enzo Kohlmann by a score of 6-1. To conclude doubles play, Kevin Edengren and Ben Weintraub took down Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez in a 6-4 game.

Florida extended their lead to 2-0 after Kevin Edengren took down Rudy Ceccon by a score of 6-1, 6-3.

Andrej Loncarevic played an impressive game at the No. 4 court against No. 113 Henry Jefferson. The Tiger won in two straight sets by a score of 6-3, 6-3 to put LSU on the board. This marks Loncarevic’s second ranked win of the season after defeating No. 53 Jonah Braswell of Texas in Sunday’s matchup.

Enzo Kohlmann earned his ninth win of the season after his face off against Tanapatt Nirundorn. The No. 6 singles court saw three sets between the Tiger and Gator. Nirundorn claimed the first set 6-1 but Kohlmann fought back to quickly secure the second set 6-2. The Tiger continued the momentum into the final set, coming out on top with a 6-1 win.

At the No. 1 court, Alessio Vasquez faced No. 124 Adhithya Ganesan in three sets. The first set went to the Tiger in a swift 6-1 match. The second set was a 6-3 win for the Gator to force a third set. The deciding set was secured by Ganesan with a 6-2 win to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

Another three sets were played out at the No. 2 court between Julien Penzlin and No. 65 Jeremy Jin. Penzlin quickly claimed a 6-3 win in the first set before dropping the second set in another 6-3 contest. The forced third set was a 6-1 victory for the Gator to clinch the match for Florida.

The final match of the evening was between Sasa Markovic and JanMagnus Johnson at the No. 3 court. The initial set was a battle between the two with Johnson coming out on top in a 7-6(5) tie-breaker. Markovic fought back to even the playing field, securing the second set by a score of 6-4. The final set was taken by Johnson in a 6-0 game to conclude the match.

The Tigers will hit the road to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, April 3. The match will be held at the Billingsley Tennis Center with play starting at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Results

#29 Florida 5, LSU 2

Singles competition

#124 Adhithya Ganesan (UF) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 #65 Jeremy Jin (UF) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 JanMagnus Johnson (UF) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-0 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #113 Henry Jefferson (UF) 6-3, 6-3 Kevin Edengren (UF) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-1, 6-3 Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles competition

Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. #18 Tanapatt Nirundorn/Henry Jefferson (UF) 5-3, unfinished Adhithya Ganesan/Jeremy Jin (UF) def. Julien Penzlin/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-1 Kevin Edengren/Ben Weintraub (UF) def. Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Florida 12-7; National ranking #29

LSU 10-13

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,4,6,1,2,3)