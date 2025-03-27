LSU Lowers 800-Free Relay School Mark on Day One of NCAAs

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU men’s swimming and diving team opened the 2025 NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., Wednesday by placing in the top-20 of the first two relay events and lowering the school record in the 800-free relay.

The 800-free relay team of Jovan Lekic, Jere Hribar, Griffin Curtis, and Silas Beth finished in 19th place with a time of 6:13.66. The previous best came in 2024 at the national meet when Andrew Garon, Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Curtis clocked a time of 6:16.35.

The 400-yard medley relay team of Stepan Goncharov, Mitch Mason, Curtis, and Hribar placed 17th with a time of 1:23.66.

The Tigers have 11 athletes attending the meet, hoping to hoist a national championship trophy. The athletes include individual qualifiers Nikola Simic, Mason, Hribar, Lekic, and Goncharov. The relay-only swimmers consist of Beth, Pawel Uryniuk, Curtis, and Andrew Garon. Divers competing for LSU include Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz.

On the diving side, Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz came out of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by qualifying for the national meet. Paul will dive on the three-meter springboard and platform, while Danielewicz will compete on the three-meter. A full list of participants and their events are listed below.

This season’s NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The next three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Nikola Simic (500-free, 1650-free), Jere Hribar (50-free, 200-free, 100-free), Jovan Lekic (500-free, 200-free), Stepan Goncharov (50-free, 100-back, 100-free), Mitch Mason (100-breast, 200-breast), Carson Paul (3M, Platform), Zayne Danielewicz (3M)

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 27

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

1M Diving

Friday, March 28

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

3M Diving

Saturday, March 29

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay