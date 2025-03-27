Beach Set Host Death Volley Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The No. 11 LSU Beach Volleyball is set to host the Death Volley Invitational at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Stanford and No. 9 Long Beach State.

“Really excited for this weekend,” said head coach Russell Brock. “The Death Volley Invitational is the best college beach volleyball tournament in the country! To have the opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the country, in the best facility in the country, in front of the best college fans in the country is an absolute honor!”

The Tigers will face No. 4 USC on Friday morning at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 1 UCLA at 2:15 and will end the day with a match against No. 9 Long Beach State. LSU will continue play on Saturday morning with a matchup against No. 5 Stanford at 10:30 AM CT. The matches will be played across five courts and to completion. Due to inclement weather, we will have rolling starts of 15 minutes in between games.

The Tigers are coming off the East Meets vs. Invitational in Austin, Texas, where the Sandy Tigs went 2-2, defeating No. 10 California and No. 12 Arizona State.

The Tiger Beach Challenge will be streamed for free on Volleyball World’s VBTV. Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage. Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

“We have been building and learning so far this season and I expect that will continue this weekend,” said Brock. “I love where we are and how we’ve worked to get here. Looking forward to the next steps that we will take!”