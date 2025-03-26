Men's Tennis Set To Face Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-12, 0-9 SEC) will host Florida (11-7, 6-3 SEC) on Thursday, March 27 at the LSU Tennis Complex at 5 p.m. CT.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

The Tigers head into the contest with a 7-0 sweep over Southern and several impressive singles wins from over the weekend against No. 18 South Carolina and No. 4 Texas.

Alessio Vasquez dominated this Sunday in LSU’s faceoff against No. 4 Texas. Vasquez took on No. 19 Sebastian Gorzny on the No. 2 singles court in two straight sets. The first set was a swift 6-2 win and Vasquez continued the energy into the second set to earn a 7-5 victory to conclude the match against a top 20 contest.

Andrej Loncarevic played two impressive matches this past weekend against top ranked teams. Against No. 18 South Carolina, Loncarevic dominated at the No. 5 court against Gabe Avram. He battled in two 6-4, 6-4 sets to come out on top. He continued to see success on the singles court in LSU’s faceoff against No. 4 Texas. Loncarevic took on No. 53 Jonah Braswell at the No. 4 court. The Tiger earned a quick 6-4 win in the first set. The second set went to a tie-break but Loncarevic overcame the pressure to secure a 7-6(4) win over Braswell.

Enzo Kohlmann saw success at the No. 6 singles court against No. 4 Texas this past Sunday. Kohlmann took on Lucas Brown in three sets. Despite dropping the first set 7-5, the freshman fought back to claim the second set 6-4. The third set was a 10-point tiebreaker with Kohlmann only dropping four points to come out on top with a win. After his impressive singles match, Kohlmann turned around to earn a quick 6-0 doubles win against Mpho Leshoele and Sebastian Byng of Southern.

Florida comes to Baton Rouge after a successful weekend on the road. The Gators secured a 5-2 win over Ole Miss, followed by a 4-0 victory over Vanderbilt. In series history, Florida narrowly leads with a 39-28 record against the Tigers. The last matchup was hosted in Gainesville with LSU facing a 4-1 defeat.

