LSU Sends 11 Athletes to Men’s NCAAs; Qualifies Program Record Five Relays

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s swimming and diving contingent that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., is set to begin their journey for national championships inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center Wednesday night.

The Tigers have 11 athletes attending the meet, hoping to hoist a national championship trophy. The athletes include individual qualifiers Nikola Simic, Mitch Mason, Jere Hribar, Jovan Lekic, and Stepan Goncharov. The relay-only swimmers consist of Silas Beth, Pawel Uryniuk, Griffin Curtis, and Andrew Garon. Divers competing for LSU include Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz.

For the first time in program history, the LSU men’s team is sending all five relays to the national meet, consisting of the 800-free, 400-free, 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-medley relays. In the past, LSU has had up to four relays compete at the NCAA meet, but this year’s squad accomplished a first for the program.

The last time LSU qualified four relays for the NCAA Championships was 2010.

On the diving side, Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz came out of the NCAA Zone D diving regional by qualifying for the national meet. Paul will dive on the three-meter springboard and platform, while Danielewicz will compete on the three-meter. A full list of participants and their events are listed below.

This season’s NCAA Championships will take place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The first day of the meet is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. CT and on the following three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Nikola Simic (500-free, 1650-free), Jere Hribar (50-free, 200-free, 100-free), Jovan Lekic (500-free, 200-free), Stepan Goncharov (50-free, 100-back, 100-free), Mitch Mason (100-breast, 200-breast), Carson Paul (3M, Platform), Zayne Danielewicz (3M)

ORDER OF EVENTS

Wednesday, March 26

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Thursday, March 27

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

1M Diving

Friday, March 28

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

3M Diving

Saturday, March 29

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay