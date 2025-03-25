Week Seven National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains at No. 3 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. The Tigers also stay at No. 3 in the Softball America Poll and No. 4 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU comes off a 2-1 Top 25 series win at Georgia, led offensively by outfielder Jalia Lassiter, who batted .500 (5-for-10) and had two runs and five RBI. The highlight of Lassiter’s weekend was her first career grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning in the series-clinching 10-2 victory over the Bulldogs.

LSU will face UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday night in Lafayette, La., before hosting No. 10 South Carolina for a three-game series during Teal Weekend March 28-30.

LSU’s annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 29, beginning at Tiger Park. Participants can register at geauxteal.com.

