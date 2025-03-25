Beach Volleyball Week Five Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 94 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off a weekend the East vs. West tournament in Austin, Texas, going 2-2 with a win over No. 10 California and No. 12 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Death Volley Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Stanford and No. 9 Long Beach State over the course of the weekend.

March 25, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [27] 559 19-1 1 2 TCU [1] 522 12-3 3 3 Loyola Marymount 507 20-2 2 4 USC 469 15-4 4 5 Stanford 444 13-5 5 6 Cal Poly 436 16-2 6 7 Florida State 384 18-3 7 8 Texas 347 16-5 10 9 Long Beach State 336 15-5 8 10 California 322 14-6 9 11 LSU 278 15-6 12 12 Arizona State 241 9-8 11 13 Grand Canyon 235 14-6 13 14 Stetson 174 14-6 16 15 Florida Atlantic 163 12-8 14 16 North Florida 142 13-1 15 17 Hawai‘i 108 10-12 17 18 Georgia State 74 8-13 18 19 Washington 58 9-8 19 20 FIU 35 9-14 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane (23), FGCU (6), UAB (6), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4), Concordia (2), Boise State (2), Utah (1), Pepperdine (1), and UNCW (1).

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: April 1