Beach Volleyball Week Five Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week three poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 94 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off a weekend the East vs. West tournament in Austin, Texas, going 2-2 with a win over No. 10 California and No. 12 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Death Volley Invitational. LSU will face No. 1 UCLA, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Stanford and No. 9 Long Beach State over the course of the weekend.
March 25, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [27]
|559
|19-1
|1
|2
|TCU [1]
|522
|12-3
|3
|3
|Loyola Marymount
|507
|20-2
|2
|4
|USC
|469
|15-4
|4
|5
|Stanford
|444
|13-5
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|436
|16-2
|6
|7
|Florida State
|384
|18-3
|7
|8
|Texas
|347
|16-5
|10
|9
|Long Beach State
|336
|15-5
|8
|10
|California
|322
|14-6
|9
|11
|LSU
|278
|15-6
|12
|12
|Arizona State
|241
|9-8
|11
|13
|Grand Canyon
|235
|14-6
|13
|14
|Stetson
|174
|14-6
|16
|15
|Florida Atlantic
|163
|12-8
|14
|16
|North Florida
|142
|13-1
|15
|17
|Hawai‘i
|108
|10-12
|17
|18
|Georgia State
|74
|8-13
|18
|19
|Washington
|58
|9-8
|19
|20
|FIU
|35
|9-14
|20
Others receiving votes: Tulane (23), FGCU (6), UAB (6), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4), Concordia (2), Boise State (2), Utah (1), Pepperdine (1), and UNCW (1).
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: April 1