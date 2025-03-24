at UL Lafayette

Since the LSU-ULL meeting on March 11, The Ragin’ Cajuns have won three of their last 10 games. Last weekend, ULL won a 2-1 series over ULM to improve to 10-5 in games played on its home field.  

ULL’s batting average is at .297 with 222 hits. Outfleider Kayla Falterman leads the team with a .432 average with 32 hits and has 20 runs and 13 RBI. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ pitching staff has a 4.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts, led by Mallory Wheeler, who is 6-3 with one shutout, has a 3.70 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. Bethaney Noble (3-5) has a staff-high 42 strikeouts but also a staff-high 4.80 ERA in 54.0 innings pitched.  