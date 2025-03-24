BATON ROUGE, La. – The home-and-home series between third-ranked LSU and UL Lafayette will conclude at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 25, at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.

Dan McDonald and Yvette Girouard will call the game on the ESPN+ broadcast, and fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network call with Garrett Walvoord.

LSU (29-2, 5-1 SEC) leads UL Lafayette (16-14, 3-3 SBC) in the all-time series 27-16, including a 14-0 victory earlier this month at Tiger Park (March 11). It was LSU’s largest margin of victory against ULL in the all-time series. The Tigers are 9-4 all-time when playing against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette.

The Tigers are fresh off a 2-1 SEC series win at No. 13/15 Georgia, bringing the club’s total to 10 Top 25 wins this season. LSU has one of the top offenses in the country, ranking inside the top five with a .482 on-base percentage (No. 2), a .369 batting average (No. 5) and 159 walks (No. 3). In the SEC, LSU has 277 hits (No. 5), 245 runs (No. 4) and 216 RBI (No. 5).

Eight LSU starters bat over .330 and five over .400, beginning with infielder Danieca Coffey, who ranks No. 4 in the NCAA with a .633 on-base percentage and No. 3 in the SEC with a .506 batting average. Coffey leads the SEC leader with 33 walks and has a team-high 43 hits and 34 runs scored. The Smash Sisters, comprised of catcher Maci Bergeron (.451 avg.) and infielder Tori Edwards (.429 avg.), brings power to the lineup, accounting for 18 of the club’s 25 home runs this season.

The Tigers’ pitching staff sits at No. 3 in Division I softball with a 1.86 ERA behind 201 strikeouts and 11 shutouts this season. LSU has allowed the second-least number of runs (61) and earned runs (50) in the SEC. Two-time All-American Sydney Berzon leads the staff with a 13-1 record and has a 1.78 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener (8-1) ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 89 strikeouts and has turned in four games with double-digit strikeouts this season. She also has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .140.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.