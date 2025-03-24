LSU Gold
Baseball

March 24 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 22-3
SEC: 4-2

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
March 18 (Tue.) – NEW ORLEANS (W, 11-1 – 7 innings)
March 21 (Fri.) – at Texas (W, 8-2)
March 22 (Sat.) – at Texas (L, 7-11)
March 23 (Sun.) – at Texas (L, 2-6)

This Week’s Schedule
March 25 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 27 (Thu.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
March 28 (Fri.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 29 (Sat.) – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU’s loss at Texas on Saturday ended the Tigers’ win streak at 17 games; the streak was LSU’s longest since the 2017 team also captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … LSU’s win over Texas on Friday improved its SEC record to 4-0, marking the Tigers’ first 4-0 start in league play since 2019.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Texas on Friday, working 6.0 innings and limiting the Longhorns to two runs on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts … he threw a career-high 101 pitches in the outing, 71 for strikes … Anderson retired 10 of the final 13 batters that he faced … he improved to 5-0 this season, and he has a 2.65 ERA with eight walks and 56 strikeouts in 34.0 innings … Anderson is No. 3 in the SEC this season in strikeouts, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones was LSU’s leading hitter in the Texas series, batting .400 (6-for-15) with one double, three RBI and two runs … Jones is hitting .420 (42-for-100) this season with 10 doubles, eight homers, 37 RBI and 31 runs … Jones leads the SEC in hits, and he is No. 2 in the league in doubles, No. 4 in batting average, No. 5 in RBI, No. 5 in total bases (76) and No. 9 in slugging percentage (.760).

• Junior right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly Friday in LSU’s win over Texas, recording his second save of the year … Cowan pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, limiting the Longhorns to just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts … Cowan is 2-0 this season with a 1.27 ERA in 21.1 innings, and he has posted three walks and 29 strikeouts.

• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel – the Tigers’ lead-off hitter – has reached base safely in all 25 of LSU’s games this season, and he is the only Tiger to accomplish that feat … he is No. 3 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.564), No. 3 in batting average (.420), No. 4 in walks (24), No. 6 in doubles (9) and No. 7 in hits (37) … Curiel is batting .391 (9-for-23) in LSU’s SEC games with one double, one triple, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

• Junior second baseman is Daniel Dickinson is No. 5 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.545) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 5 in the league in strikeouts (46) and No. 8 in innings pitched (32.0 … freshman right-hander Casan Evans is No. 5 in the SEC in saves with four on the year … sophomore shortstop Steven Milam is riding a 19-game on-base streak entering Tuesday’s game vs. UL Lafayette.

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on March 24, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Tennessee 1 1 1 1 3
Arkansas 2 2 4 2 1
Texas 3 7 5 7 7
Georgia 4 3 2 3 2
LSU 5 8 7 6 5
Florida State 6 4 6 4 6
Clemson 7 6 3 5 4
Oklahoma 8 9 8 9 9
Oregon State 9 5 9 8 8
Alabama 10 12 14 11 11
Oregon 11 10 10 10 10
Auburn 12 11 11 12 16
Wake Forest 13 16 15 14 13
Vanderbilt 14 14 13 13 12
Ole Miss 15 15 15 20
Arizona 16 23 12 20 19
UC Irvine 17 19 20 21 21
North Carolina 18 21 25 18 14
Florida 19 22 23 24
Louisville 20 18 19 22
Dallas Baptist 21 17 17 17 18
Stanford 22 20 24 22
Southern Miss 23 13 16 15
Troy 24 22 18 24 17
UCLA 25 24 23 25
Georgia Tech 25 19 25
West Virginia 16 23
Coastal Carolina 21

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31
April 7
April 14
April 21
April 28
May 5
May 12
May 19
May 26
Final

