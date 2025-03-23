Men's Tennis Defeats Southern, 7-0; Falls To No. 4 Texas, 4-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (10-12, 0-9 SEC) defeated Southern (0-10) in a 7-0 match after battling, but falling to No. 4 Texas (17-3, 8-0 SEC) by a score of 4-3.

The Tigers took on the Longhorns to start Sunday’s contest. Texas claimed the opening point at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles courts. The No. 8 ranked duo of Lucas Brown and Timo Legout defeated the No. 68 pair of Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman by a score of 6-2. Shortly after, Pierre-Yves Bailly and Sebastian Eriksson concluded doubles play by taking down Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-4.

Despite dropping the doubles point, the Tigers proved an impressive game in several singles matches. Alessio Vasquez was the first to walk off the singles court after impressively defeating No. 19 Sebastian Gorzny. Vasquez came out on top in two straight 6-4, 6-4 sets. This marks the Tigers first ranked win of the 2025 season.

With the Tigers tied with the Longhorns, Sebastian Eriksson gave Texas a 2-1 lead after defeating Rudy Ceccon in a 7-5, 6-1 match.

At the No. 1 court, Julien Penzlin fell to No. 3 Timo Legout, giving texas a 3-1 lead.

Sasa Markovic took on No. 46 Pierre-Yves Bailly on the No. 3 court. Bailly claimed the first set 6-3 before narrowly securing the second set in a 7-6(3) tie-breaker.

Freshman Enzo Kohlmann saw success at the No. 6 court against Lucas Brown. Kohlmann dropped the first set 7-5 but fought back to claim the second set 6-4. The forced third set was a 10-4 win for the Tiger, marking his eighth win on the season.

The final match of the morning was between Andrej Loncarevic and Jonah Braswell. Loncarevic secured the first set 6-4 and brought momentum into the second to defeat the No. 53 ranked Braswell by a score of 7-6(4).

After the intermission, the Tigers were back on the court to face in-state foe Southern. With Southern forfeiting a court, LSU claimed the initial point after Enzo Kohlmann and Calin Stirbu paired up to take down Mpho Leshoele and Sebastian Byng in a quick 6-0 match.

Brock Anderson was the second point on the board for the Tigers after he defeated Sebastian Byng by a score of 6-1, 6-1. Anderson extended his overall record to 8-6 after today’s victory at the No. 4 court.

Calin Stirbu also earned a quick 6-1, 6-1 singles win over Gabriel Inyang at the No. 3 court, extending the lead to 4-0 for the Tigers.

The No. 2 court was another success for the Tigers with Ishaan Ravichander taking down Mpho Leshoele by a score of 6-2, 6-0. This marks Ravichander’s seventh win of the season.

Charles Hobbs made an appearance on the No. 5 court against Emmanuel Oudensi where he walked off with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over the Jaguar to extend the lead to 6-0 for the Tigers.

Sasa Markovic saw the final match of Sunday against Lwazi Ngwenya. Markovic swiftly secured the first set 6-1 before claiming the 7-5 battle in the second set.

The Tigers will remain on home courts for a matchup against Florida on Thursday, March 27. Play will begin at 5 p.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Results

#4 University of Texas 4, LSU 3

Singles competition

#3 Timo Legout (TEX) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-2, 7-5 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. #19 Sebastian Gorzny (TEX) 6-4, 6-4 #46 Pierre-Yves Bailly (TEX) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #53 Jonah Braswell (TEX) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) Sebastian Eriksson (TEX) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 7-5, 6-1 Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Lucas Brown (TEX) 5-7, 6-4, 10-4

Doubles competition

#8 Lucas Brown/Timo Legout (TEX) def. #68 Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Sebastian Gorzny/Jonah Braswell (TEX) 3-5, unfinished Pierre-Yves Bailly/Sebastian Eriksson (TEX) def. Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (2,5,1,3,6,4)

LSU 7, Southern 0

Singles competition

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Lwazi Ngwenya (SU) 6-1, 7-5 Ishann Ravichander (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-2, 6-0 Calin Stirbu (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-1, 6-1 Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Sebastian Byng (SU) 6-1, 6-1 Charles Hobbs (LSU) def. Emmanuel Oudensi (SU) 6-3, 6-1 Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. No player (SU), by default

Doubles competition

Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Lwazi Ngwenya/Gabriel Inyang (SU) 4-0, unfinished Enzo Kohlmann/Calin Stirbu (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele/Sebastian Byng (SU) 6-0 Charles Hobbs/Brock Anderson (LSU) def. No player/No player (SU), by default

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (2); Singles (4,3,2,5,1)