LSU Basketball Signee Jalen Reece Named To Jordan Brand Classic

BATON ROUGE – LSU signee Jalen Reece, who signed with the Tigers in the early signing period in November, was selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic next month in Washington, D. C.

Reece, a point guard, played at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Florida. He was a four-star recruit.

Reece will join a star-studded lineup of top high school players in the Classic on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. at 5 p.m. CT.

Reece is ranked No. 64 in the ESPN top 100 for the 2025 signing class and 71 in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.