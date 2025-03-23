LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball First-Round vs San Diego State NCAA Tournament

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball First-Round vs San Diego State NCAA Tournament
Flau’jae Johnson, Jada Richard, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert, Jersey Wolfenbarger, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa’Myah Smith, Aneesah Morrow, Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Mac Brod
Sa'Myah Smith, Aneesah Morrow Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Mac Brod
Photo by: Mac Brod
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Sa'Myah Smith, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Aalyah Del Rosario | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amani Bartlett, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'jae Johnson, Aalyah Del Rosario, Amani Bartlett | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

LSU Opens March Madness With Big 103-48 Win Over SDSU

LSU Opens March Madness With Big 103-48 Win Over SDSU

No. 3 LSU Hosts No. 14 SDSU In NCAA Tournament First-Round

No. 3 LSU Hosts No. 14 SDSU In NCAA Tournament First-Round

LSU's NCAA Women's Basketball Press Conference

LSU's NCAA Women's Basketball Press Conference