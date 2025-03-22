Track & Field Opened Outdoors With Lurline Hamilton Invitational on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team opened up their 2025 outdoor season at home on Saturday, hosting the Lurline Hamilton Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium.

Final Results

Senior Gwyneth Hughes opened up her outdoor season in the women’s 3000 meter. The senior clocked a meet-record time of 9:52.99 to win the race, while freshman Ava Gumb also dipped under the previous meet record to finish in second with a time of 10:06.05.

One of the first events of the day came in the men’s discus throw. Freshman Chad Hendricks made his LSU debut with a day’s best toss of 54.13 meters (177’ 7”) on the fourth attempt of the afternoon. Hendricks took the win with that toss and will look to turn heads more as the season continues after arriving at LSU as the top-U20 discus thrower in the world for 2024.

Another thrower that made the most of their day was Ambria Langley. The sophomore recorded two personal-best throws on the day, starting with a toss of 14.31 meters (46’ 11.5”) to finish second in shot put. Langley also finished second in discus throw with a PR of 47.68 meters (156’ 5”) later in the day.

It was a bare field in the sprints this weekend as a lot of the Tigers took their rest from indoors, but the freshmen duo of Nasya Williams and Laila Campbell went 1-2 in the women’s 200 meter. Williams took first with a time of 23.70 seconds (+2.3 m/s), while Campbell finished in second with the time of 23.75 seconds.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Beau Domingue won pole vault with 16’ 6.75”.

Yuya Sawada won the 1500m with a time of 4:29.68.

Emerald Kehr ran a 1500m PR of 4:30.79.

Casey Goetschel won the 1500m with a PR of 3:53.32.

Sophia Jungling ran a 400m PR of 58.17.

Taylor Fingers won in long jump with a distance of 19’ 6”.

Johanna Duplantis won in pole vault with a clearance of 13’ 3.5”.

Natalie Venkataraman won the 600m with a time of 1:36.96.

Jolie Dormus Bayer won high jump with a clearance of 5’ 7”.

Dyllon Nimmers ran a 600m PR of 1:18.83.

Trenton Sandler ran a 600m PR of 1:22.72.

Jayden Phillip won the 200m with a time of 20.82w.

The men’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:09.21.

Up Next

LSU will host for the second week in-a-row to open up the outdoor season as they see a loaded field visit March 28-29 for the Battle on the Bayou.

