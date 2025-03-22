Tiger Golf Team Ranked No. 6 In Golf Coaches' Poll

BATON ROUGE – After back-to-back victories, the LSU men’s golf team is now ranked No. 6 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek D1 Coaches poll.

The Tigers are coming off wins in the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette and this past week the Pauma Valley Invitational against a star-studded group of men’s golf teams. LSU returns to play on April 6 in the Calusa Cup in Florida.

2024-25 Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll (First place votes in parenthesis)

Rank, School/Pts/Previous

1 Auburn (19)/499/2

2 Texas (1)/470/5

3 Arizona State/455/3

4 Oklahoma State/422/6

5 Ole Miss/418/1

6 LSU/407/8

7 Oklahoma/373/4

8 North Carolina/346/7

9 Virginia/332/9

10 Florida/323/10

11 Florida State/283/20

12 Illinois/272/11

13 Utah/267/12

14 UCLA/223/16

15 Alabama/215/22

16 San Diego State/173/25

17 Duke/169/RV

18 South Carolina/165/15

19 Vanderbilt/139/13

20 Arizona/94/17

21 Tennessee/85/RV

22 Texas Tech/78/18

T23 Georgia Tech/60/14

T23 Texas A&M/60/RV

25 UNLV/56/RV

Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine (28), Mississippi State (23), USF (16), BYU (11), Long Beach State (10), Georgia (9), Colorado (7), San Diego (7), Notre Dame (6), SMU (6), Clemson (3).