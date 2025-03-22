LSU Gold
Tiger Golf Team Ranked No. 6 In Golf Coaches' Poll

BATON ROUGE – After back-to-back victories, the LSU men’s golf team is now ranked No. 6 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek D1 Coaches poll.

The Tigers are coming off wins in the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette and this past week the Pauma Valley Invitational against a star-studded group of men’s golf teams. LSU returns to play on April 6 in the Calusa Cup in Florida.

2024-25 Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll (First place votes in parenthesis)
Rank, School/Pts/Previous
1 Auburn (19)/499/2
2 Texas (1)/470/5
3 Arizona State/455/3
4 Oklahoma State/422/6
5 Ole Miss/418/1
6 LSU/407/8
7 Oklahoma/373/4
8 North Carolina/346/7
9 Virginia/332/9
10 Florida/323/10
11 Florida State/283/20
12 Illinois/272/11
13 Utah/267/12
14 UCLA/223/16
15 Alabama/215/22
16 San Diego State/173/25
17 Duke/169/RV
18 South Carolina/165/15
19 Vanderbilt/139/13
20 Arizona/94/17
21 Tennessee/85/RV
22 Texas Tech/78/18
T23 Georgia Tech/60/14
T23 Texas A&M/60/RV
25 UNLV/56/RV
Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine (28), Mississippi State (23), USF (16), BYU (11), Long Beach State (10), Georgia (9), Colorado (7), San Diego (7), Notre Dame (6), SMU (6), Clemson (3).

