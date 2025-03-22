LSU Closes Out Day Three of NCAA Championships in Seattle

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team finished up day three of the 2025 Women’s NCAA Championships Friday with a top-20 time in the 400-yard medley relay inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

In the finals session on day three, the relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers placed 18th with a time of 3:31.39.

Earlier in the preliminary session, the Tigers competed in four of the six events with Sartori kicking it off with the 100-yard butterfly. She claimed 33rd place with a time of 52.19. In the 200-yard freestyle, Barnes (1:44.50) and Reagan Osborne (1:45.91) swam, finishing in 19th and 40th place, respectively.

Freshman Grace Palmer battled in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished in 43rd place with a time of 1:00.55. Fellow freshman Carlos-Broc competed in the 100-back and placed 26th with a time of 51.72.

This season, 10 Tigers are in Seattle with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Barnes, Carlos-Broc, de Villiers, Osborne, Sartori, and Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers also sent Nicole Santuliana and Lyn to compete as relay members only.

This season’s NCAA Championships are taking place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. On the last day, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Megan Barnes (100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-free), Michaela de Villiers (100-free), Reagan Osborne (100-free), Sofia Sartori (200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).

ORDER OF EVENTS

Saturday, March 22

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay