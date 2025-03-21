Track & Field Opening Outdoors at Home With Lurline Hamilton Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field will open their 2025 outdoor season at home with the Lurline Hamilton Invitational at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, March 22.

The Tigers will have 52 student-athletes (20 men, 32 women) competing this weekend at the Lurline Hamilton Invitational. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 100 Meter

The six-foot freshman sprint phenom, Laila Campbell, will look to make her outdoor debut with the Tigers on Saturday in her best event. The 100-meter field will be lightly contested, but Campbell will look to make a splash in the opener. The Spring Grove, Pa., native holds a high-school PR of 11.42 seconds, and is looking to bounce back from a shortened indoor season where she competed in one meet.

Women’s 200 Meter

Campbell will also be making an appearance in the women’s 200 meter, where she holds a PR of 23.24 seconds from high school. Joining her will be fellow freshman Nasya Williams, who held a best of 23.25 seconds in high school.

Women’s 1500 Meter

One of the most highly-sought after recruits in LSU middle-distance history, Yuya Sawada, will make her outdoor debut for the Tigers in her favorite event. The freshman holds a lifetime best of 4:12.87, which she clocked at the 2022 World Athletics’ U20 Championships. That time would rank her fourth in LSU history, and would’ve put her in the top-five in conference this past season.

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles

Keeping the theme going of exciting freshman to watch out for this weekend, Makeriah Harris will debut in the 100-meter hurdles, which she made her mark in during her high-school days. The No. 1 ranked hurdle prospect in the nation coming out of high school, Harris held a PR and Louisiana record of 13.18 seconds before signing with the Tigers.

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles

A disappointing end to the indoor season will have junior Matthew Sophia ready to turn it up a notch in the men’s short hurdles. Sophia finished his 2024 outdoor season as the Dutch national champion and a First Team All-American. Holding a personal-best time of 13.37 seconds, Sophia will look to go head-to-head with former Tiger Eric Edwards Jr. on Saturday.

Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay

There is much excitement to be had when it comes to the men’s 4×100-meter relay team in 2025. The team returned Jaiden Reid, Godson Oghenebrume and Myles Thomas from the squad that clocked 38.19 seconds last season. This weekend they add a freshman in Jelani Watkins, who turned heads during his first indoor season with the Tigers, and will sub in Jahiem Stern for Oghenebrume.

Men’s Discus Throw

A freshman prospect to be excited about in the field events will be Chad Hendricks in the discus throw. The Mandeville, Jamaica, native joined the Tigers as the No. 1 ranked U20 discus thrower (1.750kg) in the world in 2024. He won gold at the Penn Relays last season with a world-U20 leading toss of 66.17 meters (217’ 1”), before finishing runner-up at the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships and CARIFTA Games.

Teams Competing at the Lurline Hamilton Invitational

LSU, New Orleans, Northwestern State, SE Louisiana, South Alabama

