Men's Tennis Falls To No. 18 South Carolina, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-11, 0-8 SEC) rallied, but fell, against No. 18 South Carolina (13-4, 7-1 SEC) by a score of 4-2.

To open up the match, the Gamecocks secured the doubles point at courts one and three. The No. 15 duo of Connor Thomson and Lucas da Silva defeated the No. 68 pair of Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman. To conclude doubles, Casey Hoole and Sean Daryabeigi took down Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez by a score of 6-3.

Extending the lead for South Carolina to 2-0, Arakan Karahan downed Aleksi Lofman in a 6-3, 6-4.

At the No. 1 court, Julien Penzlin fell 6-3, 6-4 to Casey Hoole to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead.

Andrej Loncarevic showed out at the No. 5 court to put the Tigers on the board. Loncarevic battled in two 6-4, 6-4 sets to come out on top and secure the Tigers first court of the match.

Shortly after, Rudy Ceccon claimed court six in a three set match. In the first set, Ceccon came out on top by a score of 6-2 before falling to Jelani Sarr 1-6 in the second set. Ceccon fought back to win the final set 6-2 and earn a win over No. 106 Sarr, marking his first ranked win of the season.

Although the Tigers were closing the gap with a 3-2 score, No. 82 Sean Daryabeigi defeated Sasa Markovic at the No. 3 court. Markovic claimed the first set in a 7-6(5) tiebreaker by Daryabeigy secured a 6-0 in the last to wins to conclude Friday’s Match

On Sunday, March 23, the Tigers will host No. 4 Texas at noon CT followed by a match against Southern at 4 p.m. CT

#18 South Carolina 4, LSU 2

Singles competition

Casey Hoole (SC) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Lucas da Silva (SC) 1-6, 6-3, 3-4, unfinished #82 Sean Daryabeigi (SC) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-0 Atakan Karahan (SC) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Gabe Avram (SC) 6-4, 6-4 Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. #106 Jelani Sarr (SC) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

#15 Connor Thomson/Lucas da Silva (SC) def. #68 Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-3 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. #87 Jelani Sarr/Atakan Karahan (SC) 4-4, unfinished Casey Hoole/Sean Daryabeigi (SC) def. Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

South Carolina 13-4; National ranking #18

LSU 9-11

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,5,6,3)