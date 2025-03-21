LSU Gold
Women's Golf

LSU Women's Golf Team Moves Up To 11 In WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team has risen to No. 11 in the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll announced on Friday.

The Tigers head into their final regular season tournament starting April 28 (Clemson Invitational), coming off a win in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and the Betsy Rawls Invitational.

This was the second poll of the spring season.

Here are the complete Top 25 listings (first place votes in parenthesis):
Rank, Team/Points
1 Stanford (26)/650
2 Arkansas/612
3 Oregon/598
4 South Carolina/568
5 Southern California/552
6 Texas/514
7 Florida State/506
8 Arizona State/463
9 Wake Forest/443
10 North Carolina/399
11 LSU/375
12 Northwestern/371
13 Virginia/339
14 Ole Miss/310
15 Vanderbilt/285
16 TCU/253
17 Texas A&M/217
18 Auburn/203
19 Mississippi State/197
20 Arizona/169
21 Kansas/139
22 Duke/106
23 Michigan State/70
24 Houston/48
25 Ohio State/42
Others Receiving Votes: University of Florida (10); UCLA (6); Oklahoma State University (2); Georgia Southern University (1); Iowa State University (1); University of California, Berkeley (1)

