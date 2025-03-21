LSU Women's Golf Team Moves Up To 11 In WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team has risen to No. 11 in the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches Poll announced on Friday.

The Tigers head into their final regular season tournament starting April 28 (Clemson Invitational), coming off a win in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and the Betsy Rawls Invitational.

This was the second poll of the spring season.

Here are the complete Top 25 listings (first place votes in parenthesis):

Rank, Team/Points

1 Stanford (26)/650

2 Arkansas/612

3 Oregon/598

4 South Carolina/568

5 Southern California/552

6 Texas/514

7 Florida State/506

8 Arizona State/463

9 Wake Forest/443

10 North Carolina/399

11 LSU/375

12 Northwestern/371

13 Virginia/339

14 Ole Miss/310

15 Vanderbilt/285

16 TCU/253

17 Texas A&M/217

18 Auburn/203

19 Mississippi State/197

20 Arizona/169

21 Kansas/139

22 Duke/106

23 Michigan State/70

24 Houston/48

25 Ohio State/42

Others Receiving Votes: University of Florida (10); UCLA (6); Oklahoma State University (2); Georgia Southern University (1); Iowa State University (1); University of California, Berkeley (1)