Lavenant Earns All-American Honor On Day 2 of NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant anchored the Tigers’ day two performance Thursday at the 2025 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships by finishing in the top-eight and earning an All-American honor inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

Lavenant, who won an SEC Championship on the platform this season, was looking to match her performance from NCAAs a season ago when she had three All-American finishes. On the one-meter springboard this year, she claimed eighth place with a score of 288.25. With her performance she collected her eighth-career All-American honor.

In another final on day two of the NCAA meet, LSU competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing 19th with a time of 1:28.24.

In the surrounding events with Tigers participating, LSU swam in the preliminary session earlier in the day. Megan Barnes finished 48th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:44.44. In the 50-yard freestyle, Michaela de Villiers placed 25th with a time of 22.02.

This season, 10 Tigers are in Seattle with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Barnes, Zoe Carlos-Broc, de Villiers, Reagan Osborne, Sofia Sartori, and Grace Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers also sent Nicole Santuliana and Sabrina Lyn to compete as relay members only.

This season’s NCAA Championships are taking place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The next two days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Megan Barnes (200-free, 100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-fly, 100-back, 100-free), Michaela de Villiers (100-free), Reagan Osborne (200-free, 100-free), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (100-breast, 200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, March 21

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

3M Diving

Saturday, March 22

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay