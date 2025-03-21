Ballard Earns Third-Straight Year on SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Gymnastics graduate student Sierra Ballard was named to the 2025 SEC Community Service Team, marking her third straight year on the team, announced by the league on Friday morning.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 22 league-sponsored sports, which looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts. Ballard is one of nine honorees on this year’s SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team. The graduate student once again earned recognition for her efforts in the Baton Rouge community.

Ballard has participated in and led multiple events at LSU as the President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Over the course of her fifth-year season, she has participated in MLK Day of Service, where she helped paint basketball courts for kids in the Baton Rouge community. She was also a part of Geaux Day, Wheel’s To Succeed, Girls on the Run, the Special Olympics bowling tournament plus many visits to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

She also partnered with the local boys and girls club to make cards for U.S. servicemen and raised money through Shake Shack for the Miracle League of Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native was recently named a nominee for the inaugural Good Works Team presented by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) for her embodying leadership, service and character.

2025 SEC Gymnastics Community Service Team:

Rachel Rybicki, Junior, Alabama

Maddie Jones, Senior, Arkansas

Sophia Groth, Senior, Auburn

Leanne Wong, Senior, Florida

Brooke Gleichowski, Freshman, Georgia

Annie Riegert, Senior, Kentucky

Sierra Ballard, Graduate Student, LSU

Addison Lawrence, Junior, Missouri

Audrey Davis, Graduate Student, Oklahoma