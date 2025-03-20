Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 18 South Carolina; No. 4 Texas; Southern

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (9-10, 0-7 SEC) is set for a full weekend of matchups on home courts.

On Friday, March 21, the Tigers will take on No. 18 South Carolina (12-4, 6-1 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT.

Following Friday’s contest, LSU will face No. 4 Texas (15-3, 6-0 SEC) at noon CT on Sunday, March 23 before the teams face-off against Southern (0-9, 0-3 SWAC) at 4 p.m. CT.

The Tigers enter Friday’s match after facing a 4-2 defeat at Tennessee. After earning the doubles point, LSU earned their lone singles point from Aleksi Lofman. Lofman took down Alejandro Moreno in two straight sets by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

In series history, LSU leads 30-20 against South Carolina. The last matchup was in 2024 in Columbia with the Tigers ranked at No. 25 and the Gamecocks at No. 16. LSU earned an impressive 4-2 win to take down No. 16. The Gamecocks head into the weekend after defeating Arkansas (4-0) and Oklahoma (6-1) last weekend.

The Tigers fall 17-10 in all-time matches against Texas with the last matchup being in the 2022 NCAA Championship with LSU falling 4-0. Last weekend, Texas saw success with a 4-0 win over Arkansas in Austin.

This will be the second appearance Southern makes at the LSU Tennis Complex in the 2025 season. The Tigers opened their season against Southern, earning a 7-0 win over the Jaguars. On Sunday, LSU will be seeking their 20th win over Southern in series history.

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.