LSU To Host Fan Fest Ahead Of NCAA Tournament Games

BATON ROUGE – LSU will host a fan fest on the PMAC pad south of the arena ahead of the NCAA Tournament games this weekend on Saturday and Monday.

The fan fest will go from 6:30-8 p.m. on Saturday. Timing for Monday will be determined by Monday’s game time which has not yet been announced.

In the midst of March Madness, LSU has a large screen where fans will be able to tune in to other Tournament games. Fans can also enjoy various lawn games that will be available as well as a Kona Ice Truck. LSU Marketing will have select giveaways and a poster making station set up too.

The Tigers, who are playing in their 30th NCAA Tournament, are a No. 3 seed for the fourth year in a row. No. 3 LSU will face No. 14 San Diego State Saturday at 9:15 p.m. CT in the opening round. LSU will also host the first-round matchup on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. between No. 6 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason.