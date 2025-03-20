Beach Set Play In East vs. West Tournament

AUSTIN, TX. – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball is set to play in Austin, Texas, for the East vs. West Tournament, March 21-22. The Sandy Tigs will play No. 2 LMU, No. 9 California, No. 11 Arizona State, and No. 13 GCU over the course of two days.

“This is a big weekend for our season,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Four great matches against four really good teams. That’s the theme for this part of the season. It was a good few days of practice to work on what we learned last weekend. Now it’s time to see if we can put that training to practical use. Definitley excited for the opportunity!”

The Tigers will face No. 13 GCU on Friday at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 9 California at 3:00 PM. LSU continues play Saturday morning with matchup No. 2 LMU at 8:30 AM and No. 11 Arizona State at 10:30 AM CT. LSU is in the middle of a month-long stretch where 15 out of 16 games will be against AVCA Top 20 teams starting from March 15.

The Tigers are coming off the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, California, where the Sandy Tigs went 1-3, defeating No. 17 Hawaii.