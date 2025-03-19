LSU Starts NCAA's With All-American Status in 800-Free Relay
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2025 NCAA Championships Wednesday night in the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center by earning All-American status in the 800-yard freestyle relay after a top-16 finish.
On the first day of the national meet, LSU competed in the first two events – the 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay. In the latter event, the Tigers earned All-American status by finishing in 15th place with a time of 7:00.60 from the relay team of Reagan Osborne, Megan Barnes, Nicole Santuliana, and Grace Palmer.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the first race of the NCAA meet, LSU claimed 23rd place with a time of 1:36.85. The relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers competed in the event’s first heat.
For the first time in program history, the LSU women’s team sent all five relays to the national meet, consisting of the 800-free, 400-free, 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-medley relays. In the past, LSU has had up to four relays compete at the NCAA meet, but this year’s squad accomplished a first for the program.
The last time LSU qualified four relays for the NCAA Championships was 1993.
This season, 10 Tigers are in Seattle with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Barnes, Carlos-Broc, de Villiers, Osborne, Sartori, and Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers also sent Santuliana and Lyn to compete as relay members only.
This season’s NCAA Championships are taking place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The next three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.
The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.
SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION
Megan Barnes (500-free, 200-free, 100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-fly, 100-back, 100-free), Michaela de Villiers (50-free, 100-free), Reagan Osborne (200-free, 100-free), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (500-free, 100-breast, 200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (1M, Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).
ORDER OF EVENTS
Thursday, March 20
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
200 Free Relay
1M Diving
Friday, March 21
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
400 Medley Relay
3M Diving
Saturday, March 22
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay