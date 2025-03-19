LSU Starts NCAA's With All-American Status in 800-Free Relay

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2025 NCAA Championships Wednesday night in the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center by earning All-American status in the 800-yard freestyle relay after a top-16 finish.

On the first day of the national meet, LSU competed in the first two events – the 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay. In the latter event, the Tigers earned All-American status by finishing in 15th place with a time of 7:00.60 from the relay team of Reagan Osborne, Megan Barnes, Nicole Santuliana, and Grace Palmer.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the first race of the NCAA meet, LSU claimed 23rd place with a time of 1:36.85. The relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Michaela de Villiers competed in the event’s first heat.

For the first time in program history, the LSU women’s team sent all five relays to the national meet, consisting of the 800-free, 400-free, 200-free, 200-medley, and 400-medley relays. In the past, LSU has had up to four relays compete at the NCAA meet, but this year’s squad accomplished a first for the program.

The last time LSU qualified four relays for the NCAA Championships was 1993.

This season, 10 Tigers are in Seattle with eight individual competitors. In the pool, Barnes, Carlos-Broc, de Villiers, Osborne, Sartori, and Palmer received invitations to swim individually. The Tigers also sent Santuliana and Lyn to compete as relay members only.

This season’s NCAA Championships are taking place in Federal Way, Wash., at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center hosted by Washington State University. The next three days, prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.

SCHEDULE OF COMPETITION

Megan Barnes (500-free, 200-free, 100-free), Zoe Carlos Broc (100-fly, 100-back, 100-free), Michaela de Villiers (50-free, 100-free), Reagan Osborne (200-free, 100-free), Sofia Sartori (100-fly, 200-back, 200-fly), and Grace Palmer (500-free, 100-breast, 200-breast), Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant (1M, Platform), and Maggie Buckley (platform).

ORDER OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 20

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

1M Diving

Friday, March 21

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

3M Diving

Saturday, March 22

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

400 Free Relay