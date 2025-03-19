Gallery: Baseball vs New Orleans

LSU Gold
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Cade Arrambide, Jake Brown | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos

Tigers Defeat UNO, 11-1, to Improve to 21-1 on the Season

LSU’s 21-1 record represents its best through 22 games since the 1986 squad also posted a 21-1 mark. The Tigers’ 16-game win streak is their longest since the 2017 team won 17 in a row from May 11 through June 17.
Tigers Take On UNO Tuesday Night in Alex Box Stadium

LSU’s 20-1 record is the Tigers’ best through 21 games since the 1997 team was also 20-1 through its first 21 contests.
Derek Curiel Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Recognition

Curiel helped lead LSU to four straight wins, including an SEC sweep over Missouri, as he hit .571 (8-for-14) in four games with two doubles, one triple, four RBI and six runs.