Week Six National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU moves up to No. 3 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have also increased one spot to No. 3 in the Softball America Poll and remains at No. 4 in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU ranks in the top three of the NFCA and USA Softball polls for the fourth time in the last two seasons. Prior to 2024, LSU ranked No. 3 in the 2016 preseason polls for both publications.

After defeating in-state rival UL Lafayette 14-0 in its midweek game on March 11, LSU swept then No. 23 Kentucky for the second consecutive season to open its SEC schedule. Overall, the Tigers batted .347 on the weekend behind 34 hits, including six home runs, all from catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards. In the circle, LSU recorded a 1.08 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 26.0 innings. Pitcher Jayden Heavener shutout the Ragin’ Cajuns, and Sydney Berzon earned all three wins against the Wildcats.

LSU prepares for its first SEC road series in Athens, Ga., on March 21-23, for a three-game series versus No. 13/15 Georgia.

